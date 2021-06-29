Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $31,000.

BHP opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.75.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

