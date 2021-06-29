Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Boston Partners bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,696,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in American Electric Power by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,822,000 after purchasing an additional 387,810 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,335,183. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.01. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.