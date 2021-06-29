Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.16.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

