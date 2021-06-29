Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $354,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,514,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.