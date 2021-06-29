Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $354,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,514,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

