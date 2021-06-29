Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,839 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.23.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

