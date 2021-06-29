SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 29,276 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

