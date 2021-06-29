SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 2,047.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $342,397.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,885.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,057 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,322. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWST stock opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.55.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.