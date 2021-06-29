SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 33.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock opened at $189.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.81. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.