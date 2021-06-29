SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,315 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $141.82 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.41.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.