Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of SHAK opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -98.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

