Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Drops By 86.7%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the May 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

