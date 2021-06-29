Short Interest in AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Grows By 288.0%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 288.0% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 419.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

