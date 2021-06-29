Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Drops By 87.5%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Eguana Technologies from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS EGTYF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 65,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

