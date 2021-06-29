Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Increases By 334.9%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 334.9% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLWT. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Euro Tech in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Euro Tech by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

