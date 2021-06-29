Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Decreases By 93.0%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Halberd stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 1,983,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,040,059. Halberd has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

