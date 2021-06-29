Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Declines By 83.8%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 485,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Immutep alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMP. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep during the 1st quarter worth about $6,140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Immutep by 948.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974,911 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immutep by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Immutep during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immutep during the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,248. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16. Immutep has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.