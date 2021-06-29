Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Grows By 290.8%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 290.8% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 525.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHIT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 25,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,280. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

