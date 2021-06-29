Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Rises By 323.4%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 323.4% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ITOCHU by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $66.84.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

