Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Rises By 346.5%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 346.5% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IZOZF opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Izotropic has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

