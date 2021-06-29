Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Rises By 346.5%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 346.5% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:IZOZF opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Izotropic has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82.
About Izotropic
