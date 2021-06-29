Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Decreases By 80.7%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the May 31st total of 1,454,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 350.4 days.

OTCMKTS MAPIF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

MAPIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

