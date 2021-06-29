Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Expands By 390.8%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 390.8% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ MIND opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.05.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology during the 4th quarter worth $20,937,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MIND Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 58.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 25.8% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

