Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Expands By 203.6%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NWITY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65. Network International has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.56.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

