Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Decreases By 78.3%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the May 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 148.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 2,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,226. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

