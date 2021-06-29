Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Grows By 276.5%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 102,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32. NightFood has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

NightFood Company Profile

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

