Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Grows By 276.5%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 102,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32. NightFood has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
NightFood Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.