Short Interest in Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) Increases By 261.2%

Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a growth of 261.2% from the May 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NMPNF remained flat at $$11.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00. Northam Platinum has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Northam Platinum

Northam Platinum Limited engages in mining, refining, marketing, and selling platinum group metals and its by-products in South Africa, Europe, Japan, Asia, and North America. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome deposits.

