Short Interest in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Expands By 319.2%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 319.2% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PAIC opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. Petra Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Get Petra Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,618,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Petra Acquisition by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 123,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Petra Acquisition by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Petra Acquisition by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 764,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 242,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.