Short Interest in Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Drops By 90.9%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PBAM remained flat at $$24.54 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

