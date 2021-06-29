Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Drops By 92.2%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the May 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. 34,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,430. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTOKY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

