Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Drops By 82.9%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the May 31st total of 406,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $210,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.10. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

