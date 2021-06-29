Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Drops By 66.8%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.88.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

