Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Drops By 66.8%

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.88.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

