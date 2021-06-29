Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Drops By 71.1%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ TANNI opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62.

