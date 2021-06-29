Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Drops By 65.0%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTWRF shares. New Street Research downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vantage Towers stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.84.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

