Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Declines By 65.9%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the May 31st total of 211,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VirTra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTSI. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in VirTra during the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VirTra during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VirTra by 235.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. VirTra has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $59.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.02.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

