Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will announce sales of $179.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.80 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $159.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $729.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $730.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $793.57 million, with estimates ranging from $791.10 million to $796.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.91. 170,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,919,241.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,190,774.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,865 shares of company stock worth $21,040,129 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

