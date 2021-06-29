Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up to $18.35

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $19.04. Similarweb shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 2,523 shares.

SMWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

