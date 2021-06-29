Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SIX opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after buying an additional 51,771 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

