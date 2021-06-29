SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of SJW Group worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70,097 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

SJW stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SJW Group has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

