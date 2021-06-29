SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SMTGY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 3,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

