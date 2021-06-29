Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Up 10.2% This Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $54.32 million and $14.34 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.22 or 0.00671924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00038798 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

