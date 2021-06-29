SmartMesh (SMT) Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartMesh has a market cap of $4.09 million and $130,157.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

