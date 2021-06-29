Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of SWBI opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,636 shares of company stock valued at $450,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

