Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 523,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

SOI traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 1,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,306. The stock has a market cap of $452.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.06. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

