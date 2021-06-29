South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 290.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

