South Dakota Investment Council Purchases New Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Masco by 26.6% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Masco by 67.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 296,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 119,921 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Masco by 15.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 56,228 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.