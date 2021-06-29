South Dakota Investment Council Purchases Shares of 30,062 Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

