South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 48.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,909 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLL. Valueworks LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $4,770,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

