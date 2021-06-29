Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

