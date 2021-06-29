SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. 3,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,278. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $691.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.07.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPTN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

