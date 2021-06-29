SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,111 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 5.1% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned 0.10% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $54,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,461. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

