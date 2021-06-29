SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,948 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,044,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,777,000 after acquiring an additional 160,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,171,000.

KRE stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

